Ben Taylor betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over Taylor's last three trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-69-2
    7/1/2021MC73-77+6
    7/2/2020MC72-69-3

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 37th.
    • He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor has an average of -1.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -6.818 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.998 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.939 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 56.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 20.63% of the time (156th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103297.0297.6
    Greens in Regulation %16956.55%31.48%
    Putts Per Round14329.4329.3
    Par Breakers15620.63%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance17023.41%21.30%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 13.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Currently, Taylor has 6 points, placing him 217th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a -0.027 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.889 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.847, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.998-2.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.939-2.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.020-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.299-1.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-2.217-6.818

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

