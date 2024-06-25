Ben Taylor betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ben Taylor enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over Taylor's last three trips to the the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Taylor's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|7/1/2021
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|7/2/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-3
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Taylor hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 37th.
- He posted a final score of -15 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of -1.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -6.818 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.998 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.0 yards) ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.939 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 56.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 20.63% of the time (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|297.0
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|56.55%
|31.48%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.43
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.63%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|23.41%
|21.30%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 13.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Currently, Taylor has 6 points, placing him 217th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a -0.027 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.867.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.889 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.847, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.998
|-2.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.939
|-2.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.020
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.299
|-1.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-2.217
|-6.818
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.