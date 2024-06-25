Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Silverman has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).
Silverman's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/27/2019
|MC
|69-71
|-4
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 3.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 2.906 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 101st on TOUR with a mark of -0.050.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|289.3
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|67.71%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|120
|22.92%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.27%
|10.76%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Silverman has 247 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.826 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 11th in the field at 4.196. In that event, he finished 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.009
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.050
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.127
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.527
|3.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.613
|2.906
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
