Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Silverman has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently, in 2019. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler also posted numbers of 309.8 in average driving distance (22nd in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28 putts per round (16th).

    Silverman's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/27/2019MC69-71-4

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Ben Silverman has averaged 290.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has an average of 3.466 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 2.906 in his past five tournaments.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 this season, which ranks 91st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 101st on TOUR with a mark of -0.050.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152289.3290.9
    Greens in Regulation %2867.71%59.38%
    Putts Per Round9028.9228.8
    Par Breakers12022.92%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance912.27%10.76%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has participated in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Silverman has 247 points, placing him 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.826 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 11th in the field at 4.196. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.009-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0500.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.127-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5273.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6132.906

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
