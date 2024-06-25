Ben Silverman betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 1.826 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 11th in the field at 4.196. In that event, he finished 16th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.817 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 9.924, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.