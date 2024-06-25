Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles will compete June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the U.S. Open, shooting 12-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Kohles has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/28/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
Kohles' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kohles has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 2.693 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 1.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.213 mark (126th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|286.6
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|63.44%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.16
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.03%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.96%
|17.28%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Kohles sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 444 points.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that tournament.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.901), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.120
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.213
|0.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.442
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.039
|2.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.815
|1.645
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
