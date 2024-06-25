Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that tournament.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.901), which ranked 12th in the field.