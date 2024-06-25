PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Kohles betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Ben Kohles will compete June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. In his last tournament he placed 56th in the U.S. Open, shooting 12-over at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Kohles has entered the Rocket Mortgage Classic once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/28/2022MC74-73+3

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kohles has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kohles has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 2.693 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 1.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 ranks 116th on TOUR this season, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.213 mark (126th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 99th on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 24.03% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162286.6291.9
    Greens in Regulation %12863.44%61.73%
    Putts Per Round12529.1628.4
    Par Breakers8924.03%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance15717.96%17.28%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Kohles sits 81st in the FedExCup standings with 444 points.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.901), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.120-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.2130.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.442-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.0392.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.8151.645

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

