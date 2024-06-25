Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047.

Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that event).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.186, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.