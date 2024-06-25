Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the Travelers Championship, Ben Griffin carded a 67th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking to improve on that finish.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Griffin finished 33rd (with a score of 12-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -0.108 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 126th, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.121, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.90%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.9
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|64.90%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.34
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|79
|24.34%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.79%
|14.29%
Griffin's best finishes
- While Griffin has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, Griffin ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings with 649 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047.
- Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.186, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.150
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.121
|0.908
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.161
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.284
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.416
|-0.108
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.