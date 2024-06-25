PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the Travelers Championship, Ben Griffin carded a 67th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Griffin finished 33rd (with a score of 12-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler averaged 309.8 yards off the tee (22nd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (second), and attempted 28 putts per round (16th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20233370-67-69-70-12

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 292.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -0.108 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season (121st on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.9 yards) ranks 126th, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 78th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.121, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.90%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his 28.34 putts-per-round average ranks 25th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126293.9292.1
    Greens in Regulation %9564.90%61.51%
    Putts Per Round2528.3428.9
    Par Breakers7924.34%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.79%14.29%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • While Griffin has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Griffin ranks 57th in the FedExCup standings with 649 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047.
    • Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.186, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.150-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1210.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.161-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.284-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.416-0.108

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

