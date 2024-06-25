PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hossler has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 47th.
    • In 2023, Hossler missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Hossler's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC75-66-3
    7/28/20226971-70-72-70-5
    7/1/20212568-69-72-68-11
    7/2/2020MC72-75+3
    6/27/2019MC71-70-3

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 3.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 2.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 94th, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.476 average that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94297.8302.0
    Greens in Regulation %10364.74%57.14%
    Putts Per Round3528.4127.2
    Par Breakers6724.72%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.83%13.49%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
    • As of now, Hossler has collected 446 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler put up his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.264.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.101-0.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.476-1.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.3421.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6503.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4162.193

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

