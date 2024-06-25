Beau Hossler betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hossler has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 47th.
- In 2023, Hossler missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Hossler's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|7/28/2022
|69
|71-70-72-70
|-5
|7/1/2021
|25
|68-69-72-68
|-11
|7/2/2020
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|6/27/2019
|MC
|71-70
|-3
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 3.070 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 2.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.101, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.8 yards) ranks 94th, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.476 average that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a putts-per-round average of 28.41, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 24.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|297.8
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|64.74%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.41
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.72%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.83%
|13.49%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
- As of now, Hossler has collected 446 points, which ranks him 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.307 (he finished 41st in that tournament).
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he produced a 3.158 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler put up his best mark this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.264.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.101
|-0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.476
|-1.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.342
|1.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.650
|3.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.416
|2.193
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.