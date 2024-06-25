Andrew Novak betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 5.353. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.