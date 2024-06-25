Andrew Novak betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 14th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Novak has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2023, Novak missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Novak's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/28/2022
|MC
|76-75
|+7
Novak's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Novak has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 41-under.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.226 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.182 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak has a 0.386 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.1
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|68.81%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.98
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|92
|23.99%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|14.02%
|12.04%
Novak's best finishes
- Although Novak has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Novak has compiled 357 points, which ranks him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 5.353. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.182
|2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.386
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.270
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.085
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.754
|2.226
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.