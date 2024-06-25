PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 coming off a 14th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Novak has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2023, Novak missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • When Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Novak's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC70-72-2
    7/28/2022MC76-75+7

    Novak's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Novak has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 41-under.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 2.226 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.182 this season, which ranks 60th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak has a 0.386 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.1300.6
    Greens in Regulation %1668.81%55.25%
    Putts Per Round10128.9829.4
    Par Breakers9223.99%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance4614.02%12.04%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Although Novak has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Novak has compiled 357 points, which ranks him 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 4.790 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking sixth in the field at 5.353. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.151 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.195 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1822.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.386-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2700.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.085-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7542.226

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

