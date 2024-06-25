Alex Smalley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley shot 10-under and placed 47th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last two trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Smalley has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 47th.
- In 2023, Smalley finished 47th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Smalley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|7/28/2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
Smalley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging -1.380 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 0.185 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.231 ranks 51st on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.090, while he ranks 41st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.82%.
- On the greens, Smalley has registered a -0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.83, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|302.8
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|66.82%
|60.68%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.83
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.07%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.90%
|10.26%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut five times (29.4%).
- Currently, Smalley has 178 points, ranking him 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.133 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.231
|1.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.090
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.304
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.871
|-1.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-1.035
|0.185
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|72-66-69-71
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-70-62-67
|-19
|245
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|70-74-70-69
|+3
|16
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|73-64-67-75
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-67-65-68
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-69-66-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|75
|73-68-76
|+1
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.