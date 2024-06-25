Alex Smalley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.928. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.133 mark ranked 18th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.076 mark ranked in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.