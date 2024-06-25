PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course June 27-30, Alex Noren will look to build upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 18-under and finished ninth at Detroit Golf Club.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Noren has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 18-under.
    • Noren last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Noren's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023968-68-67-67-18
    7/1/2021470-70-67-64-17
    7/2/2020MC72-73+1

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Noren has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 2.233 in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190, which ranks 57th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 134th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.357, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.41%.
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance134292.7290.1
    Greens in Regulation %2068.41%58.33%
    Putts Per Round8428.8828.8
    Par Breakers11223.20%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance411.55%17.01%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Although Noren hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 86.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Noren has 866 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that event).
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.190-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3571.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4041.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1930.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.1442.233

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

