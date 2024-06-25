Alex Noren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that event).

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.