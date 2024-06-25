Alex Noren betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
When he takes the course June 27-30, Alex Noren will look to build upon his last performance in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In 2023, he shot 18-under and finished ninth at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- In his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Noren has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 18-under.
- Noren last played at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 18-under.
- Rickie Fowler finished with 1.2 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in the field), 7.526 SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Noren's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|7/1/2021
|4
|70-70-67-64
|-17
|7/2/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Noren has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 2.233 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190, which ranks 57th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranks 134th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren ranks 37th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.357, while he ranks 20th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.41%.
- On the greens, Noren's 0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 55th this season, while he averages 28.88 putts per round (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|134
|292.7
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|68.41%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.88
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.20%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.55%
|17.01%
Noren's best finishes
- Although Noren hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 86.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Noren has 866 points, placing him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074 (he finished third in that event).
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.190
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.357
|1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.404
|1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.193
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.144
|2.233
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.