37M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

    Alejandro Tosti hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Tosti is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -0.710 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -0.280 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.660 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.434. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.21%.
    • On the greens, Tosti has registered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 26.06% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance8311.4309.7
    Greens in Regulation %8565.21%61.11%
    Putts Per Round14329.4329.9
    Par Breakers3326.06%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance16218.52%15.28%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Tosti, who has 263 points, currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
    • Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti produced his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.973.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
    • Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6601.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.434-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.341-0.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.319-0.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.434-0.280

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

