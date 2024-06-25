Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.

Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti produced his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.973.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).