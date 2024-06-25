Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Alejandro Tosti hits the links June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Tosti is playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Tosti's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 309.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -0.710 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -0.280 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.660 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.434. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.21%.
- On the greens, Tosti has registered a -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 26.06% of the time (33rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.4
|309.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|65.21%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.43
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.06%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|18.52%
|15.28%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Tosti, who has 263 points, currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317.
- Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti produced his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.973.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that tournament).
- Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.660
|1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.434
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.341
|-0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.319
|-0.710
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.434
|-0.280
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
