Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that tournament, he finished first.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.