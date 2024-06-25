PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Akshay Bhatia enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a fifth-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Bhatia has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Bhatia's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-69-2

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bhatia has an average of 1.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 2.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 23rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.424. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 24.46% of the time (74th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90298.7299.1
    Greens in Regulation %9065.05%62.04%
    Putts Per Round3828.4428.3
    Par Breakers7424.46%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.78%16.36%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Bhatia ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1422 points.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3192.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.424-0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.063-0.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3421.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0222.892

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-1738
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

