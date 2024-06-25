Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia enters play June 27-30 in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club following a fifth-place finish in the Travelers Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Bhatia has played the Rocket Mortgage Classic once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Bhatia's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-69
|-2
Bhatia's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Bhatia has an average of 1.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia is averaging 2.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.319 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 23rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.424. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.05%.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 29th on TOUR this season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 24.46% of the time (74th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.7
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.05%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.44
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|74
|24.46%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.78%
|16.36%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Bhatia ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 1422 points.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.346. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.319
|2.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.424
|-0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.063
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.342
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.022
|2.892
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|38
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.