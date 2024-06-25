PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

    Adam Svensson hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 after a 16th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Svensson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • Svensson finished 40th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).

    Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/20234071-67-71-68-11
    7/28/20222469-68-67-72-12
    6/27/2019MC70-70-4

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.626 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Svensson is averaging 2.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 (87th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson has a 0.370 average that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages 29.22 putts per round (129th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98297.6297.5
    Greens in Regulation %10464.73%64.72%
    Putts Per Round12929.2229.4
    Par Breakers16918.76%16.94%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.73%15.56%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • With 487 points, Svensson currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 3.425 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0381.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3701.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0661.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.586-1.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.1112.041

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

