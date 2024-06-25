Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 3.425 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.

Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.