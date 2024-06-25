Adam Svensson betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
Adam Svensson hits the links in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-30 after a 16th-place finish in the Travelers Championship in his last competition.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Svensson's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- Svensson finished 40th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 28 putts per round (16th).
Svensson's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|7/28/2022
|24
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|6/27/2019
|MC
|70-70
|-4
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Svensson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -1.626 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 2.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038 (87th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson has a 0.370 average that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 64.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages 29.22 putts per round (129th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|297.6
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|64.73%
|64.72%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.22
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|169
|18.76%
|16.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.73%
|15.56%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played 20 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 75% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- With 487 points, Svensson currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he posted a 3.425 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.412 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.038
|1.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.370
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.066
|1.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.586
|-1.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.111
|2.041
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.