Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 11: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk shot 20-under and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schenk has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Schenk finished seventh (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.

    Schenk's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023765-68-69-66-20
    7/28/2022MC69-73-2
    7/1/20214172-66-72-70-8
    7/2/20203068-71-66-71-12
    6/27/20194265-71-71-71-10

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Schenk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schenk is averaging -4.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.457.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (116th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71300.8297.2
    Greens in Regulation %11364.25%55.56%
    Putts Per Round6228.6829.1
    Par Breakers11623.12%16.16%
    Bogey Avoidance8615.05%19.19%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Although Schenk has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Schenk has collected 578 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 55th in that tournament).
    • Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2330.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.457-2.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.089-1.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.157-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.155-4.363

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

