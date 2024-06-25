Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 11: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 11, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk shot 20-under and took seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Over his last five trips to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schenk has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Schenk finished seventh (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent go-round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Fowler's average driving distance was 309.8 (22nd in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), with 28 putts per round (16th) en route to his win last year.
Schenk's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|7/28/2022
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|7/1/2021
|41
|72-66-72-70
|-8
|7/2/2020
|30
|68-71-66-71
|-12
|6/27/2019
|42
|65-71-71-71
|-10
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Schenk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schenk is averaging -4.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.233 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.457.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR, while he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (116th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|300.8
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.25%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.68
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.12%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|15.05%
|19.19%
Schenk's best finishes
- Although Schenk has not won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Schenk has collected 578 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.703 (he finished 55th in that tournament).
- Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.233
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.457
|-2.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.089
|-1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.157
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.155
|-4.363
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
