Adam Schenk betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his last five appearances, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Schenk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -0.193 Strokes Gained: Putting.