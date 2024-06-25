PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Rai finished ninth (with a score of 18-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Rai's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023965-68-66-71-18

    Rai's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rai has finished in the top five once.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -1.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 6.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 138th, while his 72.9% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai has a 0.639 mark (seventh on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rai's -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 118th on TOUR this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 146th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.5295.2
    Greens in Regulation %670.68%71.94%
    Putts Per Round14629.4629.9
    Par Breakers5525.21%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.76%11.11%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Although Rai has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
    • Currently, Rai ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 512 points.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.234 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.718, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3792.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6393.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1831.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.151-1.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0506.384

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic965-68-66-71-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

