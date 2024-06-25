Aaron Rai betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that event, he finished 14th.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.234 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.718, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.