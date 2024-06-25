Aaron Rai betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club June 27-30.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Rai finished ninth (with a score of 18-under) in his only appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler posted numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Rai's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
Rai's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rai has finished in the top five once.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -1.062 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 6.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 this season (26th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 138th, while his 72.9% driving accuracy average ranks eighth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai has a 0.639 mark (seventh on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai's -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 118th on TOUR this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 146th. He has broken par 25.21% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.5
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|70.68%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.46
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.21%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.76%
|11.11%
Rai's best finishes
- Although Rai has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times (76.5%).
- Currently, Rai ranks 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 512 points.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.069. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best mark this season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.234 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.718, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.379
|2.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.639
|3.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.183
|1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.151
|-1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.050
|6.384
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.