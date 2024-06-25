Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic
1 Min Read
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Aaron Baddeley missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better result June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info
- Date: June 27-30, 2024
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Course: Detroit Golf Club
- Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Rickie Fowler
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Baddeley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- In 2023, Baddeley failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
- With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).
Baddeley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/29/2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|7/28/2022
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|7/1/2021
|41
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|7/2/2020
|MC
|71-72
|-1
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 54th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging 0.509 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -1.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.819 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.9 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley has a -0.442 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 27.63 putts per round (third).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|281.9
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|60.56%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.63
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|128
|22.64%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|12.36%
|14.58%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Baddeley has 163 points, placing him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761. He missed the cut in that event.
- Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.553 mark, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.819
|-2.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.442
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.514
|1.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.749
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.001
|-1.726
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-66-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-71-68-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-74-69
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.