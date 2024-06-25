PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, Aaron Baddeley missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. He'll be after a better result June 27-30 in Detroit at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    The Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: June 27-30, 2024
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Course: Detroit Golf Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Rickie Fowler

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    • Baddeley's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • In 2023, Baddeley failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
    • With numbers of 1.2 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (30th in field), 7.526 in SG: Approach the Green (second), and 4.521 in SG: Putting (12th), Rickie Fowler won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fowler posted an average driving distance of 309.8 (22nd in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28 putts per round (16th).

    Baddeley's recent history at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/29/2023MC73-71E
    7/28/2022MC70-72-2
    7/1/20214169-70-69-72-8
    7/2/2020MC71-72-1

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Baddeley has an average finish of 54th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Baddeley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 284.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging 0.509 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley is averaging -1.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.819 (168th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.9 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley has a -0.442 average that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 60.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley's 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks third this season, while he averages 27.63 putts per round (third).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165281.9284.9
    Greens in Regulation %16160.56%57.29%
    Putts Per Round327.6328.2
    Par Breakers12822.64%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance1012.36%14.58%

    Baddeley's best finishes

    • Baddeley has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Baddeley has 163 points, placing him 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.553 mark, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Baddeley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.819-2.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.442-1.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.5141.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7490.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.001-1.726

    Baddeley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-66-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3769-72-73-70-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-71-68-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-67-70-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-74-69-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8272-69-74-72+72
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-70-74-70-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-67-69-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-71+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

