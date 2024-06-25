Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Rocket Mortgage Classic

This season, Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.761. He missed the cut in that event.

Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.553 mark, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 5.101 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.517, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.