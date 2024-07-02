Richy Werenski betting profile:
After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Richy Werenski has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last six trips to the , Werenski has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- In Werenski's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Werenski's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|6/30/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/11/2019
|47
|69-69-68-69
|-9
|7/12/2018
|23
|68-69-67-67
|-13
Werenski's recent performances
- Werenski has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Werenski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Werenski has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Werenski has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Werenski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.4
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.50%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|26.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|12.85%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's best finishes
- Werenski has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Werenski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|67-71-68-69
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the .
