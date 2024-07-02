PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Richy Werenski betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richy Werenski betting profile:

    After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2023, Richy Werenski has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last six trips to the , Werenski has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • In Werenski's most recent appearance at the , in 2023, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Werenski's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234265-71-68-71-9
    6/30/2022MC75-72+5
    7/8/2021MC68-71-3
    7/11/20194769-69-68-69-9
    7/12/20182368-69-67-67-13

    Werenski's recent performances

    • Werenski has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Werenski has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Richy Werenski has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Werenski has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Werenski has an average of in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Werenski .

    Werenski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.4310.1
    Greens in Regulation %-62.50%72.57%
    Putts Per Round-28.9428.6
    Par Breakers-20.14%26.74%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.58%12.85%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's best finishes

    • Werenski has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Werenski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1867-71-68-69-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-73+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5971-69-72-72-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.