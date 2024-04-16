PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Xander Schauffele of the United States putts on the third green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage, Schauffele has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -5.
    • Schauffele finished fourth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Schauffele's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023467-66-70-66-15
    6/18/20206472-66-75-66-5
    4/18/20196371-70-73-75+5

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 1.893 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 9.112 in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.744 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.577 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44302.5302.5
    Greens in Regulation %1270.25%64.72%
    Putts Per Round5928.6827.9
    Par Breakers829.57%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance29.86%11.67%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Although Schauffele has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Schauffele has accumulated 1442 points, which ranks him third in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.980. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.539 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.040, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.7443.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5771.872
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4962.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1171.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9349.112

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

