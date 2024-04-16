Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Xander Schauffele of the United States putts on the third green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage, Schauffele has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of -5.
- Schauffele finished fourth (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Schauffele's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|6/18/2020
|64
|72-66-75-66
|-5
|4/18/2019
|63
|71-70-73-75
|+5
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 1.893 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schauffele has an average of 9.112 in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.744 this season, which ranks eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele owns a 0.577 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|302.5
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|70.25%
|64.72%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|8
|29.57%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.86%
|11.67%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Although Schauffele has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with four top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Schauffele has accumulated 1442 points, which ranks him third in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schauffele put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.980. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.539 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.036 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.040, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Schauffele posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.744
|3.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.577
|1.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.496
|2.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.117
|1.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.934
|9.112
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.