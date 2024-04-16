Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Over his last five events, Schauffele has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Xander Schauffele has averaged 302.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Schauffele is averaging 1.893 Strokes Gained: Putting.