Grayson Murray Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Grayson Murray of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Grayson Murray hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 51st-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Murray has an average finish of 59th, and an average score of E.
- Murray missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage in 2018.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Murray's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Murray has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Murray has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of +2 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging -0.752 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Murray has an average of -1.182 in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Murray has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.225, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 55th, and his 75.5% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Murray owns a -0.028 average that ranks 99th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Murray has registered a -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 27.11% of the time (31st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|300.6
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|131
|63.56%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|31
|27.11%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|20.89%
|23.26%
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray has taken part in nine tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Murray has accumulated 602 points, which ranks him 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.093. He finished first in that tournament.
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 3.139. He finished 42nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.804 (his best mark this season), which ranked 29th in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.225
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.028
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.077
|-0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.343
|-0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.068
|-1.182
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-71-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-69-77-64
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|51
|76-74-78-70
|+10
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.