Grayson Murray Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Murray's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 5.093. He finished first in that tournament.

Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 3.139. He finished 42nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.423. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Murray delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.804 (his best mark this season), which ranked 29th in the field. He finished in that tournament.