2H AGO

Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Erik van Rooyen finished the weekend at +13, good for a 55th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • van Rooyen's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -13, over his last three appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • In 2023, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    van Rooyen's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC69-72-1
    4/14/20221069-67-67-70-11
    6/18/20202166-68-66-70-14

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been even par.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 1.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 2.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.298 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 27.44% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53300.9299.5
    Greens in Regulation %3168.52%62.15%
    Putts Per Round8028.8528.7
    Par Breakers2527.44%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.31%17.36%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
    • Currently, van Rooyen has 604 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.532 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456 (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.010 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3580.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2980.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.2000.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.4011.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8562.479

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

