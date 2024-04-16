Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.532 mark ranked seventh in the field.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456 (he finished 52nd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.010 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.