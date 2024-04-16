Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
In his last tournament at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Erik van Rooyen finished the weekend at +13, good for a 55th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 trying for a higher finish.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- van Rooyen's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -13, over his last three appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- In 2023, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
van Rooyen's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|4/14/2022
|10
|69-67-67-70
|-11
|6/18/2020
|21
|66-68-66-70
|-14
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been even par.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 299.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 1.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 2.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.358 (33rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.9 yards ranks 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.298 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks 25th by breaking par 27.44% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|300.9
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.52%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.85
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|25
|27.44%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.31%
|17.36%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
- Currently, van Rooyen has 604 points, placing him 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.532 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.010 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.706, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.358
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.298
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.200
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.401
|1.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.856
|2.479
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
