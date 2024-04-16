Brendon Todd Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of -0.320.

Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.