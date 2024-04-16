PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brendon Todd Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd shot -4 and placed 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Todd at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage, Todd has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -6.
    • Todd finished 51st (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Todd's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20235170-67-68-75-4
    4/14/20222672-68-68-69-7
    4/15/20213970-70-67-71-6
    6/18/2020MC68-72-2

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • Todd has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 10 twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.365 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.505 (163rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.8 yards ranks 181st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.76%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 27.89 putts per round (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181277.8278.4
    Greens in Regulation %11164.76%60.07%
    Putts Per Round827.8928.0
    Par Breakers14921.90%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.38%14.24%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Todd, who has 515 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of -0.320.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.505-1.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0090.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3741.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.7002.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5782.365

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

