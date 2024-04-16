Brendon Todd Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 07, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd shot -4 and placed 51st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage, Todd has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -6.
- Todd finished 51st (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Todd's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|4/14/2022
|26
|72-68-68-69
|-7
|4/15/2021
|39
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|6/18/2020
|MC
|68-72
|-2
Todd's Recent Performances
- Todd has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Todd has finished in the top 10 twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging 2.365 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.505 (163rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 277.8 yards ranks 181st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 95th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.009, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.76%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 10th this season, while he averages 27.89 putts per round (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|277.8
|278.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|64.76%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.89
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.90%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.38%
|14.24%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Todd, who has 515 points, currently ranks 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 45th in the field with a mark of -0.320.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 13th in the field at 4.737. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.848, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.505
|-1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.009
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.374
|1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.700
|2.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.578
|2.365
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.