Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark looks for a higher finish in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished 29th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last five appearances at the RBC Heritage, Clark has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of -3.
- Clark last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -8.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Clark's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|29
|67-73-66-70
|-8
|4/14/2022
|35
|68-73-66-71
|-6
|4/15/2021
|64
|70-70-71-77
|+4
|6/18/2020
|64
|68-66-70-75
|-5
|4/18/2019
|54
|70-69-78-69
|+2
Clark's Recent Performances
- Clark has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 7.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Clark has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560, which ranks 12th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks seventh, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.446.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|310.1
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.16%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.81
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|3
|31.89%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.58%
|14.24%
Clark's Best Finishes
- Clark has participated in nine tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
- As of now, Clark has accumulated 1555 points, which ranks him second in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that event).
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.557.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.917, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.560
|2.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.446
|1.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.083
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.636
|2.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.726
|7.066
Clark's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|73-67-69-65
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-67-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-71-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|1
|64-67-69-70
|-10
|600
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|68-67-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|68-73-71-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|70-76-70-68
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-71-68-69
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|3
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|76-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|71-68-71-63
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|72-67-60
|-17
|700
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-65-66-75
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-66-71-70
|-10
|400
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.