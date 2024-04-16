Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Clark has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.