Wyndham Clark Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Wyndham Clark of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark looks for a higher finish in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished 29th shooting -8 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Clark at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last five appearances at the RBC Heritage, Clark has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of -3.
    • Clark last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -8.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Clark's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20232967-73-66-70-8
    4/14/20223568-73-66-71-6
    4/15/20216470-70-71-77+4
    6/18/20206468-66-70-75-5
    4/18/20195470-69-78-69+2

    Clark's Recent Performances

    • Clark has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Clark has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Wyndham Clark has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 2.899 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Clark is averaging 7.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Clark's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Clark has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.560, which ranks 12th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.1 yards) ranks seventh, and his 58.3% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.446.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 74th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7310.1311.2
    Greens in Regulation %1370.16%67.36%
    Putts Per Round7428.8129.2
    Par Breakers331.89%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.58%14.24%

    Clark's Best Finishes

    • Clark has participated in nine tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
    • As of now, Clark has accumulated 1555 points, which ranks him second in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.302 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 5.585.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.557.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.917, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Clark recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Clark's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5602.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4461.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0830.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.6362.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.7267.066

    Clark's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2473-67-69-65-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship167-67-63-68-19500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-71+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-71-70-76-164
    June 15-18U.S. Open164-67-69-70-10600
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-67-67-66-1227
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2568-67-70-70-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship3368-73-71-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6670-76-70-68+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-71-68-69-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship368-67-68-65-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1976-73-71-70+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2971-68-71-63-1948
    January 18-21The American Express3970-64-68-69-1714
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am172-67-60-17700
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-65-66-75-612
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-66-71-70-10400
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

