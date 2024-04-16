PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Zalatoris finished 42nd (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the RBC Heritage in recent years (in 2021).
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Zalatoris' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/15/20214268-67-71-73-5

    Zalatoris' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Will Zalatoris has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has an average of -1.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris is averaging 2.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.720.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98295.8295.1
    Greens in Regulation %8665.74%64.20%
    Putts Per Round16229.6329.4
    Par Breakers6625.46%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance11915.97%16.05%

    Zalatoris' Best Finishes

    • Zalatoris has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Zalatoris has 943 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.499.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.2151.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7203.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.046-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.401-1.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4872.642

    Zalatoris' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

