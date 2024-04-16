Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
Will Zalatoris looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2021's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Zalatoris finished 42nd (with a score of -5) in his only appearance at the RBC Heritage in recent years (in 2021).
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Zalatoris' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/15/2021
|42
|68-67-71-73
|-5
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Zalatoris has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of -1.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris is averaging 2.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Zalatoris has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.215 this season, which ranks 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris ranks eighth on TOUR with a mark of 0.720.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 144th this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|295.8
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|65.74%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.63
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|66
|25.46%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|15.97%
|16.05%
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Zalatoris has 943 points, ranking him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.499.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Zalatoris recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.215
|1.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.720
|3.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.046
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.401
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.487
|2.642
Zalatoris' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
