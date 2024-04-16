Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.599 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.499.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Zalatoris delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.278, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).