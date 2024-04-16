Webb Simpson Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650. He finished 54th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.