Webb Simpson Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Webb Simpson of the United States looks on from the 14th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Webb Simpson finished the weekend at -1, good for a 45th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 looking for better results.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Simpson has played the RBC Heritage seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -10.
- Simpson missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Simpson's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
|4/14/2022
|59
|69-73-69-73
|E
|4/15/2021
|9
|71-68-64-70
|-11
|6/18/2020
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-22
|4/18/2019
|16
|69-73-65-71
|-6
Simpson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -1.
- Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Simpson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.290.
- On the greens, Simpson has registered a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|294.7
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|62.96%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.05
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.84%
|19.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.29%
|15.36%
Simpson's Best Finishes
- Simpson has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- With 75 points, Simpson currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650. He finished 54th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.469
|1.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.290
|-1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.214
|0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.405
|-0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.012
|0.202
Simpson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.