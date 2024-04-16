PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Webb Simpson Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Webb Simpson of the United States looks on from the 14th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Webb Simpson of the United States looks on from the 14th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Webb Simpson finished the weekend at -1, good for a 45th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Simpson has played the RBC Heritage seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -10.
    • Simpson missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Simpson's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC70-72E
    4/14/20225969-73-69-73E
    4/15/2021971-68-64-70-11
    6/18/2020165-65-68-64-22
    4/18/20191669-73-65-71-6

    Simpson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Simpson has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -1.
    • Off the tee, Webb Simpson has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average of -0.694 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Simpson has an average of 0.202 in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Simpson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 106th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Simpson ranks 142nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.290.
    • On the greens, Simpson has registered a -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 113th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106294.7293.0
    Greens in Regulation %14562.96%61.11%
    Putts Per Round11329.0528.7
    Par Breakers17419.84%19.93%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.29%15.36%

    Simpson's Best Finishes

    • Simpson has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • With 75 points, Simpson currently sits 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.360 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Simpson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.195 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Simpson's best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Simpson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.129, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
    • Simpson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4691.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.290-1.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2140.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.405-0.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0120.202

    Simpson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6471-67-77-72+34
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-77+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

