Tony Finau Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.

Finau is averaging -0.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.