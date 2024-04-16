PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Tony Finau Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Tony Finau looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Finau at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Finau has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -10.
    • In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -7.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Finau's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20233170-68-70-69-7
    6/18/20203366-68-68-70-12

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau is averaging -0.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging 3.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Finau .

    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.726 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Finau's -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.55 putts per round (153rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35304.9308.6
    Greens in Regulation %1170.54%66.67%
    Putts Per Round15329.5529.4
    Par Breakers1328.96%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance11215.66%15.74%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
    • With 496 points, Finau currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 6.462 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.279 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3140.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7261.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2881.891
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.518-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8113.677

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-67-70-71-695
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1369-67-69-68-1154
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-72-69-74-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open269-62-72-66-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-78-72-80+1310

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.