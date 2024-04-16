Tony Finau Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Tony Finau looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Finau has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of -10.
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -7.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Finau's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|6/18/2020
|33
|66-68-68-70
|-12
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau is averaging -0.268 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging 3.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 43rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Finau has a 0.726 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau's -0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 160th this season, while he averages 29.55 putts per round (153rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|304.9
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|11
|70.54%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.55
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|13
|28.96%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|15.66%
|15.74%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times (90%).
- With 496 points, Finau currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 5.073 mark ranked second in the field.
- Finau posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking second in the field at 7.030. In that event, he finished sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 6.462 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Finau recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.279 (his best mark this season), which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.314
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.726
|1.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.288
|1.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.518
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.811
|3.677
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-67-70-71
|-6
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|69-67-69-68
|-11
|54
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|69-62-72-66
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-78-72-80
|+13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.