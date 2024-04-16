Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot on the 12th tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last four trips to the RBC Heritage, Fleetwood has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 17th.
- Fleetwood last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of -11.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Fleetwood's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|15
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|4/14/2022
|10
|71-70-64-68
|-11
|4/15/2021
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|4/18/2019
|25
|71-68-70-70
|-5
Fleetwood's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Fleetwood has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood is averaging 1.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 1.833 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 81.2% driving accuracy average ranks second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 165th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.594. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 28.52 putts per round (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|294.5
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.67%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.52
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.78%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.22%
|13.27%
Fleetwood's Best Finishes
- Fleetwood has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Fleetwood has 627 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fleetwood put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.121
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.594
|-1.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.338
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.147
|1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.012
|1.833
Fleetwood's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|65-71-67-70
|-11
|105
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|51
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-32
|300
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|73-69-70-63
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|66-66-66-68
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|70-67-69-71
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-70-65-66
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|70-70-69-70
|-13
|14
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|69-72-68
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-72-69-71
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-69-72-68
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|72-71-72-69
|-4
|325
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.