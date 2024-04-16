Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.

Fleetwood put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).