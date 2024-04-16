PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tommy Fleetwood Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot on the 12th tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last four trips to the RBC Heritage, Fleetwood has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Fleetwood last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 15th with a score of -11.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Fleetwood's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20231569-65-68-71-11
    4/14/20221071-70-64-68-11
    4/15/2021MC76-65-1
    4/18/20192571-68-70-70-5

    Fleetwood's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Fleetwood has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Fleetwood has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tommy Fleetwood has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood is averaging 1.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fleetwood is averaging 1.833 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fleetwood's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fleetwood's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.121 ranks 81st on TOUR this season, and his 81.2% driving accuracy average ranks second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fleetwood ranks 165th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.594. Additionally, he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood's 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 73rd this season, while he averages 28.52 putts per round (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112294.5297.3
    Greens in Regulation %6166.67%63.27%
    Putts Per Round4228.5228.0
    Par Breakers15021.78%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.22%13.27%

    Fleetwood's Best Finishes

    • Fleetwood has played seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Fleetwood has 627 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Fleetwood's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fleetwood's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.563. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fleetwood put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.503.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fleetwood's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.379, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • Fleetwood recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1210.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.594-1.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.3380.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1471.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.0121.833

    Fleetwood's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship565-71-67-70-11105
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-71-68-71+251
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open270-70-64-67-32300
    June 15-18U.S. Open573-69-70-63-5110
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open670-66-63-72-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship1066-71-71-72-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship366-66-66-68-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship2570-67-69-71-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-70-65-66-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4770-70-69-70-1314
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3169-72-68-731
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-68-71-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3570-72-69-71-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-69-72-68-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament372-71-72-69-4325

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

