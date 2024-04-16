Tom Kim Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Last time out at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Tom Kim posted a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his only recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Kim's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.635 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.103 mark (109th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR, while he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24. He has broken par 25.67% of the time (58th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|292.1
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.33%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.24
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.67%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|16.67%
|18.83%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
- Currently, Kim sits 86th in the FedExCup standings with 215 points.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.614.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.296 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.616). That ranked in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.074
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.103
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.025
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.287
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.490
|-2.635
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|71-66-69-65
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.