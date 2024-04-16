Tom Kim Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.614.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.296 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.616). That ranked in the field.