2H AGO

Tom Kim Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Last time out at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Tom Kim posted a 30th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his only recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Kim's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC71-70-1

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of +1 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Tom Kim has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -2.635 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.074 this season, which ranks 115th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.1 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.103 mark (109th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR, while he ranks 130th with a putts-per-round average of 29.24. He has broken par 25.67% of the time (58th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133292.1296.6
    Greens in Regulation %9465.33%60.49%
    Putts Per Round13029.2428.7
    Par Breakers5825.67%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance13716.67%18.83%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 86th in the FedExCup standings with 215 points.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 2.614.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.296 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.616). That ranked in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.074-0.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.103-1.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0250.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.287-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.490-2.635

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3471-66-69-65-1318
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

