2H AGO

Tom Hoge Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Tom Hoge of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Tom Hoge of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 14th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Hoge has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +7.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Hoge's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC74-75+7
    4/14/2022MC73-74+5
    4/15/20212567-67-73-69-8
    6/18/2020MC70-69-3
    4/18/2019MC76-74+8

    Hoge's Recent Performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hoge is averaging 4.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR, posting an average of 1.150, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.12%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136291.5295.6
    Greens in Regulation %1470.12%66.11%
    Putts Per Round6728.7628.1
    Par Breakers929.43%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.76%12.50%

    Hoge's Best Finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
    • Hoge, who has 807 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.109. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.352 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.188-0.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green21.1505.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.443-1.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4361.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.9554.715

    Hoge's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4367-69-69-67-1211
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-70-72-74+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5266-74-69-74+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6574-69-77-85+175
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6068-67-68-72-55
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC79-67+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1969-66-66-73-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-68-67-1239
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-69-73-67-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2171-69-70-65-5172
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1371-65-69-70-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4868-76-67-73+4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

