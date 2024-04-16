Tom Hoge Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Tom Hoge of the United States watches his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 14th-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Hoge has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 40th.
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +7.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Hoge's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|4/14/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|4/15/2021
|25
|67-67-73-69
|-8
|6/18/2020
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|4/18/2019
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Hoge's Recent Performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 295.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoge is averaging 1.959 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hoge is averaging 4.715 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 ranks 128th on TOUR this season, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks second on TOUR, posting an average of 1.150, while he ranks 14th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.12%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 26th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|291.5
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.12%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.76
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|9
|29.43%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.76%
|12.50%
Hoge's Best Finishes
- Hoge has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
- Hoge, who has 807 points, currently ranks 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.109. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.352 (he finished 12th in that event).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoge recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Hoge's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.188
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.150
|5.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.443
|-1.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.436
|1.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.955
|4.715
Hoge's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-70-72-74
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|66-74-69-74
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|65
|74-69-77-85
|+17
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|68-67-68-72
|-5
|5
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|79-67
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|69-66-66-73
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|39
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-69-73-67
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|21
|71-69-70-65
|-5
|172
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|71-65-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.