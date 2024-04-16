Tom Hoge Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.062.

Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.109. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.352 (he finished 12th in that event).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.