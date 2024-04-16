Thomas Detry Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Thomas Detry has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.