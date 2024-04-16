Thomas Detry Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Thomas Detry of Belgium putts on the 13th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thomas Detry enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a second-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Detry has entered the RBC Heritage once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Detry's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|74-68
|E
Detry's Recent Performances
- Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Thomas Detry has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of -0.709 in his past five tournaments.
Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 138th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.284. Additionally, he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
- On the greens, Detry's 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 28.19% of the time (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|301.5
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|45
|67.49%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|15
|28.19%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.23%
|13.89%
Detry's Best Finishes
- Detry has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 595 points, Detry currently sits 37th in the FedExCup standings.
Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
- Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.057, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 62nd in that event.
- Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.290
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.284
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.345
|-1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.409
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.072
|-0.709
Detry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|74-71-73-68
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|73-72-77-71
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|64-72-68-73
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|74-69-67-71
|-3
|63
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|21
|66-71-64-70
|-9
|43
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-64-75-69
|E
|19
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|74-72-70-69
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-68-66-68
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|70-66-65-67
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.