PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Thomas Detry Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Thomas Detry of Belgium putts on the 13th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: Thomas Detry of Belgium putts on the 13th green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Thomas Detry enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a second-place finish in Houston, Texas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Detry at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Detry has entered the RBC Heritage once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of E and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Detry's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC74-68E

    Detry's Recent Performances

    • Detry has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Detry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Thomas Detry has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Detry has an average of -0.709 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Detry .

    Detry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Detry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 52nd, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Detry ranks 138th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.284. Additionally, he ranks 45th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.49%.
    • On the greens, Detry's 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 28.19% of the time (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52301.5301.1
    Greens in Regulation %4567.49%64.24%
    Putts Per Round5228.6329.5
    Par Breakers1528.19%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.23%13.89%

    Detry's Best Finishes

    • Detry has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 595 points, Detry currently sits 37th in the FedExCup standings.

    Detry's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Detry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.809.
    • Detry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.117.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Detry's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.702.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Detry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.057, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 62nd in that event.
    • Detry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Detry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2900.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.284-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.345-1.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4090.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.072-0.709

    Detry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA Championship4074-71-73-68+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-71-70-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4873-72-77-71+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4264-72-68-73-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1374-69-67-71-363
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2166-71-64-70-943
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-64-75-69E19
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5174-72-70-69+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3871-68-66-68-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-67-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2870-66-65-67-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.