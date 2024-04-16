Taylor Moore Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Moore finished 11th (with a score of -12) in his only appearance at the RBC Heritage in recent years (in 2023).
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 1.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 4.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 ranks 85th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.201.
- On the greens, Moore has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|298.7
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.94%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.23
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.11%
|14.44%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Moore sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 511 points.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 2.919 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.084
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.201
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.290
|2.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.032
|1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.607
|4.803
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.