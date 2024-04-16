PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Moore Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore looks to improve upon his 11th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Moore at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Moore finished 11th (with a score of -12) in his only appearance at the RBC Heritage in recent years (in 2023).
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20231168-67-67-70-12

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Moore has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -3 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Moore has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 1.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 4.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.084 ranks 85th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 71st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.201.
    • On the greens, Moore has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance79298.7300.8
    Greens in Regulation %1669.94%65.83%
    Putts Per Round12929.2328.8
    Par Breakers14022.22%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.11%14.44%

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Moore sits 46th in the FedExCup standings with 511 points.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 2.919 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0840.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2010.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2902.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0321.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.6074.803

    Moore's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2766-71-71-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7274-69-78-74+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

