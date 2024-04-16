Taylor Moore Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 2.919 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.808.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.760, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.