Sungjae Im Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that tournament.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.361.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.400, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.