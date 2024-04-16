PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sungjae Im Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished seventh shooting -13 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Im at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Im's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -10, over his last five appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • Im last participated in the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Im's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023766-72-66-67-13
    4/14/20222170-70-67-69-8
    4/15/20211368-65-69-72-10
    6/18/2020MC73-70+1
    4/18/2019MC72-74+4

    Im's Recent Performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Im has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging -2.025 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of -0.889 in his past five tournaments.
    Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 (35th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.256. Additionally, he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.37%.
    • On the greens, Im's -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, while he averages 28.52 putts per round (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142290.3293.8
    Greens in Regulation %15562.37%59.92%
    Putts Per Round4228.5228.8
    Par Breakers6325.63%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.34%14.68%

    Im's Best Finishes

    • Im has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Currently, Im has 448 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.361.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.400, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Im's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3521.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.256-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green98-0.010-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.216-2.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.130-0.889

    Im's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship869-66-68-72-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC80-73+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-76-67-79+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2965-67-67-69-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2468-70-66-70-1434
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

