Sungjae Im Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished seventh shooting -13 in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Im's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -10, over his last five appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Im last participated in the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Im's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|7
|66-72-66-67
|-13
|4/14/2022
|21
|70-70-67-69
|-8
|4/15/2021
|13
|68-65-69-72
|-10
|6/18/2020
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|4/18/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Im's Recent Performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Im has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging -2.025 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Im has an average of -0.889 in his past five tournaments.
Im's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 (35th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 134th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.256. Additionally, he ranks 155th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.37%.
- On the greens, Im's -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 125th this season, while he averages 28.52 putts per round (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|290.3
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|62.37%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.52
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|63
|25.63%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.34%
|14.68%
Im's Best Finishes
- Im has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Currently, Im has 448 points, placing him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.367. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.013 (he finished fifth in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.361.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.400, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Im's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.352
|1.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.256
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.010
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.216
|-2.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.130
|-0.889
Im's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-76-67-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|65-67-67-69
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|34
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
