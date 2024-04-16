PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 RBC Heritage after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over Jaeger's last two trips to the the RBC Heritage, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Jaeger last participated in the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Jaeger's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC70-74+2
    4/14/2022MC75-76+9

    Jaeger's Recent Performances

    • Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 2.544 in his past five tournaments.
    Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 11th, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.157 mark (69th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Jaeger's 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 55th. He has broken par 28.54% of the time (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance11308.7305.4
    Greens in Regulation %5966.86%64.29%
    Putts Per Round5528.6629.8
    Par Breakers1428.54%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.33%16.27%

    Jaeger's Best Finishes

    • Jaeger has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Jaeger has compiled 862 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.649.
    • Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.260.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4061.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1570.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2830.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.167-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0142.544

    Jaeger's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1865-71-70-67-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2770-70-70-70-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1167-71-65-63-1865
    May 18-21PGA Championship5072-70-69-76+79
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-70-71-76+138
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6466-68-69-74-34
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-68-70-63-1870
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1368-69-66-66-1556
    July 27-303M Open3071-66-71-66-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1467-66-64-73-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2069-65-69-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-70-71-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2571-68-72-66-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-65-75-68-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-66-68-65-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1865-67-69-68-1144
    January 18-21The American Express5269-65-67-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open368-64-73-72-11145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7173-74-69E5
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta368-68-69-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4472-67-76-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open169-66-66-67-12500
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-80+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

