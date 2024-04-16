Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.