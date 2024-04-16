Stephan Jaeger Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 RBC Heritage after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over Jaeger's last two trips to the the RBC Heritage, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Jaeger last participated in the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +2.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Jaeger's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|4/14/2022
|MC
|75-76
|+9
Jaeger's Recent Performances
- Jaeger has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Jaeger has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Stephan Jaeger has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Jaeger is averaging -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Jaeger has an average of 2.544 in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Jaeger has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.7 yards) ranks 11th, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Jaeger has a 0.157 mark (69th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Jaeger's 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.66 putts-per-round average ranks 55th. He has broken par 28.54% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|11
|308.7
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|66.86%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.66
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|14
|28.54%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.33%
|16.27%
Jaeger's Best Finishes
- Jaeger has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Jaeger has compiled 862 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Jaeger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.649.
- Jaeger produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.493.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Jaeger produced his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.260.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.398, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Jaeger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Jaeger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.406
|1.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.157
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.283
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.167
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.014
|2.544
Jaeger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|65-71-70-67
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|70-70-70-70
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|67-71-65-63
|-18
|65
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-70-69-76
|+7
|9
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-70-71-76
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|64
|66-68-69-74
|-3
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-68-70-63
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|71-66-71-66
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|67-66-64-73
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-70-71
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|71-68-72-66
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-65-75-68
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-66-68-65
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|65-67-69-68
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|69-65-67-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|68-64-73-72
|-11
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|73-74-69
|E
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|68-68-69-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|72-67-76-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.