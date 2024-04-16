Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767. He finished 30th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.