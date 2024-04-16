Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim will appear in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Kim has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 26th.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Kim's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|4/14/2022
|42
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|4/15/2021
|33
|71-67-71-68
|-7
|6/18/2020
|MC
|72-70
|E
|4/18/2019
|MC
|73-74
|+5
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of -1.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.988 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.564 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.5 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.504 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 27.30% of the time (29th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|288.5
|289.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.89%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|29
|27.30%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.59%
|13.06%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 690 points, Kim currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.564
|2.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.504
|2.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.365
|1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.350
|-1.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.083
|3.988
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|12
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-68-63
|-22
|245
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|67-70-70-73
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|71-68-71-73
|-5
|140
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|67-72-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|68-67-68-68
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|71-69-69-71
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-72-68-66
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.