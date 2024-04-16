PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Si Woo Kim Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim will appear in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 30th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Kim has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 26th.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC70-74+2
    4/14/20224269-70-71-69-5
    4/15/20213371-67-71-68-7
    6/18/2020MC72-70E
    4/18/2019MC73-74+5

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five appearances.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 289.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of -1.688 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 3.988 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.564 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.5 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim sports a 0.504 average that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 140th on TOUR this season, and his 28.71 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd. He has broken par 27.30% of the time (29th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155288.5289.8
    Greens in Regulation %2568.89%61.39%
    Putts Per Round6228.7128.1
    Par Breakers2927.30%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.59%13.06%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 690 points, Kim currently sits 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.964.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.767. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.464.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.772), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5642.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.5042.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3651.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.350-1.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.0833.988

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4368-72-70-73-112
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson265-66-68-63-22245
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2967-70-70-73E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday471-68-71-73-5140
    June 15-18U.S. Open3967-72-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC69-80+7--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3370-67-69-68-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1668-67-68-68-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship3171-69-69-71E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-72-68-66-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

