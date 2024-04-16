Shane Lowry Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.

Lowry produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished third.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.