Shane Lowry Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 coming off a 43rd-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Lowry has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 25th.
- Lowry last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 67th with a score of +1.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Lowry's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|67
|70-69-74-72
|+1
|4/14/2022
|3
|66-72-65-69
|-12
|4/15/2021
|9
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|6/18/2020
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|4/18/2019
|3
|65-68-71-70
|-10
Lowry's Recent Performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Lowry has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Shane Lowry has averaged 293.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lowry has an average of 5.876 in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lowry owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.273 (53rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry sports a 0.928 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 34th with a 68.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.38, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 28.01% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|294.0
|293.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|68.29%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.38
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|18
|28.01%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|18.29%
|17.22%
Lowry's Best Finishes
- Lowry has played seven tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Currently, Lowry has 596 points, ranking him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037.
- Lowry produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 6.315. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking seventh in the field at 2.657. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Lowry posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lowry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.273
|1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.928
|4.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.135
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.012
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.323
|5.876
Lowry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|73-67-71-69
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
