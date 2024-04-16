Sepp Straka Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.437 (he finished 16th in that event).

Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.518.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.458 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.571, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).