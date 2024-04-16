Sepp Straka Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Sepp Straka will play April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he took 16th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +2 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Straka's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- In 2023, Straka failed to make the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Straka's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|4/14/2022
|3
|66-71-67-68
|-12
|4/15/2021
|59
|70-67-73-75
|+1
|6/18/2020
|33
|67-71-67-67
|-12
Straka's Recent Performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -1.389 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 79.3% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.273.
- On the greens, Straka's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|289.4
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|68.11%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.52
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|171
|19.96%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.79%
|14.24%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- As of now, Straka has compiled 447 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.437 (he finished 16th in that event).
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.518.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.458 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.571, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.302
|1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.273
|-1.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.158
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.244
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.372
|-1.389
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|69-73-78-80
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|73-71-74-72
|+2
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
