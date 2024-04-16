PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka will play April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he took 16th in the Masters Tournament, shooting +2 at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Straka at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Straka's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • In 2023, Straka failed to make the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Straka's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC76-71+5
    4/14/2022366-71-67-68-12
    4/15/20215970-67-73-75+1
    6/18/20203367-71-67-67-12

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Straka has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sepp Straka has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Straka is averaging -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of -1.389 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 ranks 46th on TOUR this season, and his 79.3% driving accuracy average ranks fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Straka ranks 137th on TOUR with a mark of -0.273.
    • On the greens, Straka's -0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.52 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151289.4291.4
    Greens in Regulation %3768.11%64.24%
    Putts Per Round15129.5229.1
    Par Breakers17119.96%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.79%14.24%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka, who has participated in nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Straka has compiled 447 points, which ranks him 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Straka's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.437 (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 4.518.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.458 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.571, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Straka posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.3021.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.273-1.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.158-0.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.244-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.372-1.389

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-74E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5769-73-78-80+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1668-70-70-70-10115
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1673-71-74-72+2113

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

