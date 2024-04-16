Russell Henley Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Russell Henley hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 coming off a 38th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Henley's average finish has been 18th, and his average score -9, over his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- In 2023, Henley finished 19th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Henley's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|19
|72-66-66-70
|-10
|4/14/2022
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|4/15/2021
|9
|69-70-67-67
|-11
|6/18/2020
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|4/18/2019
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Henley's Recent Performances
- Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 284.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley is averaging 3.712 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Henley has an average of 5.004 in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Henley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 this season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.5 yards) ranks 166th, while his 73.7% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Henley ranks 69th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.157. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.49%.
- On the greens, Henley has registered a 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR, while he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.18. He has broken par 22.39% of the time (138th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|285.5
|284.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.49%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.18
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|138
|22.39%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.96%
|15.12%
Henley's Best Finishes
- Henley has played nine tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- As of now, Henley has accumulated 687 points, which ranks him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Henley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.245 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Henley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.877 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Henley's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.338 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.147), which ranked third in the field.
- Henley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Henley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.035
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.157
|0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.261
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.425
|3.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.878
|5.004
Henley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|74-71-68-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-68-68
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|69-65-69-63
|-14
|43
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|62-66-65-69
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-68-67-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|69-69-70-63
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|65-71-72-66
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|72-66-65-62
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.