Russell Henley Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Henley has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 284.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Henley is averaging 3.712 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.