2H AGO

Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina putts onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina putts onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Grillo has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
    • Grillo last participated in the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Grillo's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023768-67-68-68-13
    4/14/2022MC70-76+4
    4/15/2021268-64-69-68-15
    6/18/2020MC70-71-1
    4/18/20193368-67-70-76-3

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 1.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo is averaging 1.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.154, while he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 49th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160287.2288.2
    Greens in Regulation %4267.72%59.88%
    Putts Per Round4928.6228.4
    Par Breakers11523.42%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.76%16.67%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Grillo, who has 536 points, currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1981.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1540.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.399-1.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5331.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4871.125

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

