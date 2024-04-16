Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina putts onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo looks to improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Grillo has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 15th.
- Grillo last participated in the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing seventh with a score of -13.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Grillo's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|4/14/2022
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|4/15/2021
|2
|68-64-69-68
|-15
|6/18/2020
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|4/18/2019
|33
|68-67-70-76
|-3
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -4.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 1.407 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo is averaging 1.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 this season, which ranks 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 72nd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.154, while he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.72%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 49th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.2
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.72%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.62
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.42%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.76%
|16.67%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Grillo, who has 536 points, currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.198
|1.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.154
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.399
|-1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.533
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.487
|1.125
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.