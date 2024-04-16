Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960. He finished 22nd in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo produced his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 36th in the field at 0.683. In that event, he finished 54th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.