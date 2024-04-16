Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.

Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.506 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.