Ludvig Åberg Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a second-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Åberg's first time playing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Åberg's Recent Performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.369 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 5.264 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Åberg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.513, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 19th, and his 68.3% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 26th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.507. Additionally, he ranks 26th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.73%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.141 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, while he averages 28.69 putts per round (60th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|307.6
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.73%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|60
|28.69
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|82
|24.92%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.11%
|11.94%
Åberg's Best Finishes
- Åberg has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Åberg has 1340 points, ranking him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.263 mark ranked best in the field.
- Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.759 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 2.506 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.708, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Åberg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.513
|2.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.507
|2.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.046
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.141
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.116
|5.264
Åberg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.