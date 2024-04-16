Seamus Power Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929 (he finished 26th in that tournament).

Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.954 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that event).