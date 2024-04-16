PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Seamus Power Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power looks to perform better in the 2024 RBC Heritage than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Power at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Power's average finish has been sixth, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • Power last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +7.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Power's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC77-72+7
    4/18/2019668-72-68-67-9

    Power's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Power has an average finish of 36th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Power has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Power is averaging 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a -0.020 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Power's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.14 putts per round (122nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance116293.9296.5
    Greens in Regulation %8066.19%60.80%
    Putts Per Round12229.1428.8
    Par Breakers18019.05%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.65%14.81%

    Power's Best Finishes

    • Power has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Power, who has 210 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.954 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
    • Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    Power's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.141-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0200.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.0880.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.412-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.4850.101

    Power's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1869-70-67-71-747
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1969-66-69-64-1644
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4170-73-75-74+414
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1366-69-70-64-1556
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-73-71-69+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship4876-72-74-72+1438
    January 4-7The Sentry5071-71-71-67-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7472-66-69-72-12
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3172-69-68-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-69-74-69-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3174-68-67-71-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-74-69-72-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-69-78-69E7
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-69-68-76-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

