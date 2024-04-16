Seamus Power Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Seamus Power of Ireland plays his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Seamus Power looks to perform better in the 2024 RBC Heritage than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Power's average finish has been sixth, and his average score -9, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Power last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +7.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Power's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|4/18/2019
|6
|68-72-68-67
|-9
Power's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Power has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Power has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Seamus Power has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Power is averaging -0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Power is averaging 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Power's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.141 ranks 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power sports a -0.020 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Power's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.14 putts per round (122nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|116
|293.9
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|66.19%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.14
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.05%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.65%
|14.81%
Power's Best Finishes
- Power has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- Power, who has 210 points, currently ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Power's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.929 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 1.954 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.676 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 31st in that event).
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
Power's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.141
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.020
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.088
|0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.412
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.485
|0.101
Power's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|69-70-67-71
|-7
|47
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|69-66-69-64
|-16
|44
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.