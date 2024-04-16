Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.