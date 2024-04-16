Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Masters Tournament in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Scheffler has entered the RBC Heritage once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of -12.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Scheffler's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Scheffler has claimed victory three times while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
- Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 12.238 in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.903 ranks second on TOUR this season, and his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler sports a 1.347 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a 74.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.19. He has broken par 35.13% of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|298.9
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.55%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.19
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|35.13%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.32%
|10.00%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler has played nine tournaments this season, and he has come away with three wins along with six top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Scheffler has 3215 points, ranking him first in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.903
|3.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.347
|4.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.547
|3.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.014
|0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.812
|12.238
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-70-70-68
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|1
|70-67-70-66
|-15
|700
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|750
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|65-70-66-68
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|1
|66-72-71-68
|-11
|750
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.