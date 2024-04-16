PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat his winning performance from the Masters Tournament in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Scheffler has entered the RBC Heritage once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of -12.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Scheffler's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20231168-65-69-70-12

    Scheffler's Recent Performances

    • Scheffler has claimed victory three times while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Scheffler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including four finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
    • Off the tee, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scheffler has an average of 12.238 in his past five tournaments.
    Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.903 ranks second on TOUR this season, and his 73.5% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scheffler sports a 1.347 average that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks first with a 74.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has registered a 0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.19. He has broken par 35.13% of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76298.9302.6
    Greens in Regulation %174.55%66.94%
    Putts Per Round2328.1927.3
    Par Breakers135.13%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance19.32%10.00%

    Scheffler's Best Finishes

    • Scheffler has played nine tournaments this season, and he has come away with three wins along with six top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Scheffler has 3215 points, ranking him first in the FedExCup standings.

    Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Scheffler put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.477.
    • Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.247. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.010 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Scheffler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.348, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Scheffler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9033.988
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.3474.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5473.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0140.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.81212.238

    Scheffler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson564-64-71-65-20100
    May 18-21PGA Championship267-68-73-65-7270
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge367-67-72-67-7163
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday374-73-68-67-6200
    June 15-18U.S. Open367-68-68-70-7210
    June 22-25Travelers Championship463-70-63-65-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open368-65-67-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2370-75-72-67E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-66-71-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-69-64-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship671-65-73-70-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge169-66-65-68-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry566-64-71-66-25250
    January 18-21The American Express1767-66-69-65-2148
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-64-70-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-66-66-66-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-70-70-68-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard170-67-70-66-15700
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship167-69-68-64-20750
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open265-70-66-68-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament166-72-71-68-11750

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

