2H AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Sam Burns of the United States chips onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Sam Burns of the United States chips onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Sam Burns has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Burns at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Burns' average finish has been 21st, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • In Burns' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -11.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Burns' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20231569-70-69-65-11
    4/15/20213972-68-69-69-6
    6/18/2020MC71-71E
    4/18/2019967-70-69-70-8

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Burns has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Sam Burns has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging 1.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.460 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 47th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.225. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.70%.
    • On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.19. He has broken par 32.30% of the time (second on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47302.4302.1
    Greens in Regulation %4467.70%60.07%
    Putts Per Round2328.1927.7
    Par Breakers232.30%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance811.52%14.58%

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • While Burns has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
    • Currently, Burns has 658 points, placing him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.950 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3330.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2250.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.225-0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.5421.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8751.460

    Burns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

