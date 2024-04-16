Sam Burns Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.950 mark ranked in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223), which ranked 12th in the field.