Sam Burns Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Sam Burns of the United States chips onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Sam Burns has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Burns' average finish has been 21st, and his average score -8, over his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- In Burns' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -11.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Burns' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|4/15/2021
|39
|72-68-69-69
|-6
|6/18/2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
|4/18/2019
|9
|67-70-69-70
|-8
Burns' Recent Performances
- Burns has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Burns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Sam Burns has averaged 302.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging 1.113 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 1.460 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 47th, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.225. Additionally, he ranks 44th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.70%.
- On the greens, Burns has registered a 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.19. He has broken par 32.30% of the time (second on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|302.4
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.70%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.19
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|2
|32.30%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.52%
|14.58%
Burns' Best Finishes
- While Burns has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
- Currently, Burns has 658 points, placing him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.454. He finished third in that event.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 3.120. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.950 mark ranked in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.333
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.225
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.225
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.542
|1.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.875
|1.460
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
