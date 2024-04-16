Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage. He took fifth at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2023.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Theegala has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, Theegala finished fifth (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Theegala's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|5
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|4/14/2022
|70
|71-70-70-79
|+6
Theegala's Recent Performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 2.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 4.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.295. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.22%.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|300.2
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.22%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.76
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.32%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.01%
|12.78%
Theegala's Best Finishes
- Theegala has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 90%.
- Theegala, who has 1118 points, currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.562 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.516
|2.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.295
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.046
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.656
|2.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.422
|4.988
Theegala's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-71-71-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.