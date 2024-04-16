PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage. He took fifth at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2023.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Theegala has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Theegala finished fifth (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Theegala's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023570-68-67-65-14
    4/14/20227071-70-70-79+6

    Theegala's Recent Performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Theegala has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 2.495 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 4.988 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.2 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 49th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.295. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.22%.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 13th this season, and his 28.76 putts-per-round average ranks 67th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59300.2303.4
    Greens in Regulation %2369.22%63.61%
    Putts Per Round6728.7628.4
    Par Breakers9924.32%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.01%12.78%

    Theegala's Best Finishes

    • Theegala has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 90%.
    • Theegala, who has 1118 points, currently ranks seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.562 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5162.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2950.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.046-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6562.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.4224.988

    Theegala's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-74-71-73+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-71-71-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

