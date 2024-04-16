PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Rory McIlroy carded a 22nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • McIlroy has entered the RBC Heritage once of late, in 2020. He finished 41st, posting a score of -11.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    McIlroy's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/18/20204172-65-66-70-11

    McIlroy's Recent Performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • Rory McIlroy has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 6.600 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McIlroy .

    McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.858 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranks fourth, while his 72% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 61st on TOUR with a mark of 0.193.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 56th. He has broken par 24.49% of the time (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4313.1313.7
    Greens in Regulation %9165.43%64.44%
    Putts Per Round5628.6728.2
    Par Breakers9424.49%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.55%12.50%

    McIlroy's Best Finishes

    • McIlroy has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
    • As of now, McIlroy has compiled 549 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.072. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.002 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.096 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8583.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.1932.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.1190.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1191.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.0526.600

    McIlroy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-73-71-72E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

