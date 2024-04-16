Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.072. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.002 mark ranked 30th in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.096 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.