Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

In his competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Rory McIlroy carded a 22nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage aiming to improve on that finish.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- McIlroy has entered the RBC Heritage once of late, in 2020. He finished 41st, posting a score of -11.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
McIlroy's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/18/2020
|41
|72-65-66-70
|-11
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McIlroy has carded a score that's better than average in all five of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McIlroy has an average of 6.600 in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McIlroy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.858 this season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.1 yards) ranks fourth, while his 72% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 61st on TOUR with a mark of 0.193.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 78th on TOUR this season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranks 56th. He has broken par 24.49% of the time (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.1
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.43%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.67
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.49%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.55%
|12.50%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- As of now, McIlroy has compiled 549 points, which ranks him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McIlroy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.072. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 7.404 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 1.002 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, McIlroy posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.096 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked third in the field.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.858
|3.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.193
|2.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.119
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.119
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.052
|6.600
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
