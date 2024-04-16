Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.827 mark ranked 31st in the field.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.177.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.963. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.