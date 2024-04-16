PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last three trips to the RBC Heritage, Fowler has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -11.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Fowler's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20231567-68-68-70-11
    4/14/2022MC76-74+8
    6/18/2020MC67-72-3

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 44th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Fowler hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
    • Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -1.175 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fowler .

    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.689 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.249.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 78th. He has broken par 22.94% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99295.7298.5
    Greens in Regulation %12963.62%60.19%
    Putts Per Round7828.8428.4
    Par Breakers12522.94%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.95%15.43%

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
    • Fowler, who has 127 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.827 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.177.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.963. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.689-2.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.249-0.495
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green700.0920.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.2050.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.051-1.175

    Fowler's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.