Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler looks to improve upon his 15th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Heritage, Fowler has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 15th.
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 15th after posting a score of -11.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Fowler's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|4/14/2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|6/18/2020
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Fowler's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Fowler has an average finish of 44th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Fowler hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 44th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +1.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 298.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has an average of 0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fowler has an average of -1.175 in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.689 this season, which ranks 177th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 132nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.249.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 78th. He has broken par 22.94% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|295.7
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|63.62%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.84
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|125
|22.94%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.95%
|15.43%
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 70%.
- Fowler, who has 127 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.827 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.177.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.963. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.621, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 41st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 41st.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.689
|-2.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.249
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.092
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.205
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.051
|-1.175
Fowler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.