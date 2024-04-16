Peter Malnati Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834 (he finished ninth in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.