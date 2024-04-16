Peter Malnati Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Heritage in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Malnati's average finish has been 48th, and his average score -3, over his last seven appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Malnati's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|4/14/2022
|42
|69-73-65-72
|-5
|4/15/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|6/18/2020
|70
|71-67-69-74
|-3
|4/18/2019
|16
|67-72-69-70
|-6
Malnati's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Malnati has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging 3.795 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging 4.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Malnati has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.445 this season, which ranks 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.2 yards) ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.202, while he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.02%.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|291.2
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.02%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.52
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.66%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.20%
|12.96%
Malnati's Best Finishes
- Malnati has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Malnati sits 25th in the FedExCup standings with 706 points.
Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834 (he finished ninth in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.445
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.202
|1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.072
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.819
|3.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.647
|4.837
Malnati's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
