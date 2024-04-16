PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Peter Malnati Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the RBC Heritage in 2023, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Malnati's average finish has been 48th, and his average score -3, over his last seven appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • Malnati missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Malnati's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC73-72+3
    4/14/20224269-73-65-72-5
    4/15/2021MC73-72+3
    6/18/20207071-67-69-74-3
    4/18/20191667-72-69-70-6

    Malnati's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Malnati has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Malnati has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging 3.795 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging 4.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Malnati has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.445 this season, which ranks 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.2 yards) ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.202, while he ranks 106th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.02%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.819 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, and his 28.52 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137291.2291.8
    Greens in Regulation %10665.02%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4228.5228.9
    Par Breakers11023.66%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.20%12.96%

    Malnati's Best Finishes

    • Malnati has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, earning one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Malnati sits 25th in the FedExCup standings with 706 points.

    Malnati's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking eighth in the field at 4.915. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.445-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2021.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0720.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8193.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.6474.837

    Malnati's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

