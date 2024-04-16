Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers finished 19th in the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Heritage, Rodgers has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 19th.
- Rodgers last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of -10.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Rodgers' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|4/15/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/18/2020
|MC
|67-72
|-3
Rodgers' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Rodgers has an average finish of 50th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.986 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.251, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 118th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.158, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.92%.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|305.0
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.92%
|63.68%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.74
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.40%
|18.80%
Rodgers' Best Finishes
- Rodgers has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 386 points, Rodgers currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 2.964 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.341), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.251
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.158
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.078
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.206
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.034
|-1.986
Rodgers' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.