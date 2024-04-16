PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers finished 19th in the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last three trips to the RBC Heritage, Rodgers has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Rodgers last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 19th with a score of -10.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Rodgers' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20231968-71-66-69-10
    4/15/2021MC72-69-1
    6/18/2020MC67-72-3

    Rodgers' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Rodgers has an average finish of 50th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.986 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.251, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranks 32nd, and his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 118th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.158, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.92%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.74, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32305.0302.8
    Greens in Regulation %770.92%63.68%
    Putts Per Round16729.7429.4
    Par Breakers14022.22%18.80%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.40%18.80%

    Rodgers' Best Finishes

    • Rodgers has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • With 386 points, Rodgers currently ranks 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 2.964 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.341), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.251-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.158-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.078-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.206-0.615
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.034-1.986

    Rodgers' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1070-69-68-64-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.