Patrick Rodgers Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268. He finished sixth in that event.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 14th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where his 2.964 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.341), which ranked 24th in the field.