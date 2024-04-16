Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Patrick Cantlay of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay will compete in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 22nd-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Cantlay has an average score of -14, with an average finish of fourth.
- Cantlay last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing third with a score of -16.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Cantlay's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|4/14/2022
|2
|66-67-70-68
|-24
|4/15/2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
|4/18/2019
|3
|67-72-66-69
|-10
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Cantlay has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Cantlay is averaging 2.046 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cantlay has an average of 0.338 in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.190, which ranks 72nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 113th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cantlay ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.359.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, while he averages 28.70 putts per round (61st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|294.1
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.02%
|60.82%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.70
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.98%
|21.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.46%
|16.37%
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 100%.
- Currently, Cantlay has 716 points, ranking him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that event).
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.773.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.190
|0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.359
|-1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.022
|-0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.260
|2.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.069
|0.338
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.