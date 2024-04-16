Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.932 (he finished 12th in that event).

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.773.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.170, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.