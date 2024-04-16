Nick Taylor Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934), which ranked No. 1 in the field.