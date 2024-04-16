PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Nick Taylor of Canada chips onto the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor finished 41st in the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting a -6 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage, Taylor has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -3.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of -6.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Taylor's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20234170-70-67-71-6
    4/14/2022MC71-75+4
    4/15/2021MC69-74+1
    4/18/20195872-70-68-77+3

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 1.362 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.7 yards) ranks 154th, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.629.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 19th on TOUR, while he ranks 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12. He has broken par 26.43% of the time (39th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154288.7289.2
    Greens in Regulation %12064.14%55.25%
    Putts Per Round1628.1228.2
    Par Breakers3926.43%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance9115.32%18.52%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor has played 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Taylor has accumulated 818 points, which ranks him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.158-0.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6292.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.246-1.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.5750.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.8001.362

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

