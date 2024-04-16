Nick Taylor Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
Nick Taylor of Canada chips onto the 18th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Nick Taylor finished 41st in the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting a -6 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage, Taylor has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -3.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 41st after posting a score of -6.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Taylor's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|4/14/2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|4/15/2021
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|4/18/2019
|58
|72-70-68-77
|+3
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 0.845 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 1.362 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158, which ranks 125th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.7 yards) ranks 154th, and his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranks 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 13th on TOUR with a mark of 0.629.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 19th on TOUR, while he ranks 16th with a putts-per-round average of 28.12. He has broken par 26.43% of the time (39th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|288.7
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.14%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.12
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|39
|26.43%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.32%
|18.52%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor has played 10 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Taylor has accumulated 818 points, which ranks him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.095.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.158
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.629
|2.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.246
|-1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.575
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.800
|1.362
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.