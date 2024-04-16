Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Nick Dunlap of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap enters play in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina trying for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Masters Tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Dunlap is competing at the RBC Heritage for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Dunlap's Recent Performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nick Dunlap has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 2.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dunlap is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.686 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.232. Additionally, he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.94%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 28.10 putts per round (15th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|302.2
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|57.94%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.10
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|4
|31.22%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|19.31%
|19.44%
Dunlap's Best Finishes
- Dunlap has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- As of now, Dunlap has compiled 89 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.724.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638. He finished 11th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.853, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.686
|-1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.232
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.093
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.488
|2.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.523
|0.977
Dunlap's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
