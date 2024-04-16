Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.724.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638. He finished 11th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.853, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.