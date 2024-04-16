PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nick Dunlap Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Nick Dunlap of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap enters play in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina trying for better results April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Dunlap is competing at the RBC Heritage for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Dunlap's Recent Performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Nick Dunlap has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 2.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Dunlap is averaging 0.977 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dunlap .

    Dunlap's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dunlap owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.686 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.232. Additionally, he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.94%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, while he averages 28.10 putts per round (15th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance48302.2298.4
    Greens in Regulation %17957.94%59.72%
    Putts Per Round1528.1028.7
    Par Breakers431.22%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance17119.31%19.44%

    Dunlap's Best Finishes

    • Dunlap has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • As of now, Dunlap has compiled 89 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 41st in the field at 0.724.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 2.638. He finished 11th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.853, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.686-1.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.2320.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.093-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4882.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.5230.977

    Dunlap's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

