Max Homa Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.784 mark ranked seventh in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that event.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).