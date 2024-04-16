Max Homa Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Max Homa of the United States places his putter in his bag on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Max Homa will play April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he finished third in the Masters Tournament, shooting -4 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Homa's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -11, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Homa last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Homa's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|6/18/2020
|41
|67-69-69-68
|-11
Homa's Recent Performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Homa has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 302.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa is averaging 3.099 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging 2.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 ranks 105th on TOUR this season, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.235. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.50%.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 51st on TOUR, while he ranks 64th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73. He has broken par 22.73% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|299.8
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.50%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.73
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.73%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.28%
|12.22%
Homa's Best Finishes
- Homa has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Currently, Homa ranks 14th in the FedExCup standings with 841 points.
Homa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he produced a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Homa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.784 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.441. He finished 13th in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Homa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Homa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.029
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.235
|0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.200
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.303
|3.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.709
|2.764
Homa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-67-68-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|71-72-74-72
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.