Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a -0.317 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished first in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.