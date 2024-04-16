PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 12th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Pavon at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Pavon's first time competing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Pavon's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pavon has an average of 1.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of 1.484 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pavon .

    Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 92nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.516 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pavon's 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (93rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92296.6294.0
    Greens in Regulation %2768.67%66.34%
    Putts Per Round9328.9229.2
    Par Breakers1129.33%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.33%13.73%

    Pavon's Best Finishes

    • Pavon has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
    • With 1127 points, Pavon currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a -0.317 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
    • Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3461.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.516-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.249-0.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.7731.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.3861.484

    Pavon's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.