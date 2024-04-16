Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.
Matthieu Pavon hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 12th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Pavon's first time competing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has finished in the top five once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 294.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 1.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of 1.484 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pavon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pavon owns a 0.516 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pavon's 0.773 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks sixth this season, while he averages 28.92 putts per round (93rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|296.6
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.67%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.92
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|11
|29.33%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.33%
|13.73%
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times (87.5%).
- With 1127 points, Pavon currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.349. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.394 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a -0.317 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished in that tournament.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.346
|1.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.516
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.249
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.773
|1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.386
|1.484
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
