Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 3.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.