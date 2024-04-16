PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at -19 on the par-71 course at Harbour Town Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Fitzpatrick has entered the RBC Heritage seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -12.
    • Fitzpatrick is the previous winner at the RBC Heritage, winning with a score of -19 in 2023.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023166-70-63-68-19
    4/14/2022MC70-75+3
    4/15/2021471-64-68-68-13
    6/18/20201466-66-68-68-16
    4/18/20193971-71-68-72-2

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of 3.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 5.169 in his past five tournaments.
    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 55th, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 90th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.030, while he ranks 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.34%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance55300.6302.1
    Greens in Regulation %4967.34%62.35%
    Putts Per Round3428.3927.3
    Par Breakers7525.08%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.96%12.65%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has participated in 10 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick sits 29th in the FedExCup standings with 652 points.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.987 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.330 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1270.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0300.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0680.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4313.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6575.169

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

