Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt Fitzpatrick heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at -19 on the par-71 course at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Fitzpatrick has entered the RBC Heritage seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -12.
- Fitzpatrick is the previous winner at the RBC Heritage, winning with a score of -19 in 2023.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Fitzpatrick's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|4/14/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|4/15/2021
|4
|71-64-68-68
|-13
|6/18/2020
|14
|66-66-68-68
|-16
|4/18/2019
|39
|71-71-68-72
|-2
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 3.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fitzpatrick has an average of 5.169 in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.127 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 55th, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 90th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.030, while he ranks 49th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.34%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|55
|300.6
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.34%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.39
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|75
|25.08%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.96%
|12.65%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick has participated in 10 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Fitzpatrick sits 29th in the FedExCup standings with 652 points.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.987 mark ranked third in the field.
- Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.330 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.295, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.127
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.030
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.068
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.431
|3.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.657
|5.169
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
